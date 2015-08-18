Mandolin Camp North Registration Opens

CHARLTON, MASS. — Registration has opened for the 2023 Mandolin Camp North, held April 21-23 in Charlton, Mass. at the Prindle Pond Conference Center.
The camp features total mandolin immersion with workshops, jamming, and personal interaction with some of the top performers in the roots music world in a friendly, supportive environment.
Located on 500 lovely wooded acres on the shore of Prindle Pond in Charlton, Prindle Pond Conference Center offers clean, comfortable accommodations and ample space for classes, jams, concerts, and vendors. The Center is fully handicapped accessible.
Camp runs 2:30 Friday p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Prices includes tuition, room and board (no room if commuting or single day). See the camp website for pricing options.
In addition to mandolin instruction, fiddle classes led by John Showman, Janie Rothfield, Steve Roy and Ella Jordan will also be available.
Instructors
- Don Stiernberg
- Sharon Gilchrist
- Jacob Jolliff
- Joe Newberry
- Jim Richter
- Maddie Witler
- Lauren Price Napier
- Don Julin
- Skip Gorman
- John Kael
- Ethan Setiawan
- Ben Pearce
- Lorraine Hammond
- Claudine Langille
- Moriah Ozberkmen
- Bill Thibodeau
- Tony Watt
- Lincoln Meyers
- Bennett Hammond
- Austin Scelzo
- Annie Staninec
- Louise Bichan
- Janie Rothfield
Organized and administered by Music Camps North, they will also host Banjo Camp North, May 19-21.
Skill Levels
Mandolin Camp North offers instruction across the entire spectrum of skills and experience campers bring to the table, from rank beginners to professionals. The camp makes every effort to make sure there is something going on for players of each level throughout the weekend.
About Mandolin Camp North
- Classes and workshops on a wide variety of topics for all skill levels.
- Novice to advanced players on mandolin welcome.
- Most classes and workshops are hands-on, while a few are lectures or demonstrations.
- A variety of acoustic genres is covered.
- Traditional and progressive bluegrass, blues, and jazz.
- Guided and informal jams are held throughout the weekend.
- Wide variety of genres and for all skill levels.
- Faculty concerts on Friday and Saturday after dinner and before evening jams.
- Lots of informal opportunities to pick with faculty and other students.
- Camaraderie with other people who share your passion for the mandolin.
- A luthier on duty at a vendor table to help you with your instrument.
- CDs and DVDs by the faculty will be available for sale.
- Comfortable housing, and good food at tables shared by students and faculty.
Additional Information