First Ever Cascadia Mandolin-Guitar Festival to be held in Astoria, Oregon

— The First Annual Cascadia Mandolin-Guitar Festival will be held here June 8-11, 2023 and will feature a world-class lineup of faculty performers, under the direction of veteran mandolinist/conductor August Watters.Tickets are now available for weekend participants, as well as for two public concerts, to be presented at Astoria's Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts.The Festival Opening Concert, June 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. will feature the Oregon Mandolin Orchestra, under the baton of Christian McKee, along with festival faculty performers. The Closing Festival Concert, on Sunday, June 11, at 3:00 p.m. will feature festival participants and faculty.Faculty include Ekaterina Skliar, Alexey Alexandrov, and Tim Connell, in addition to festival director August Watters. Classical guitarist Celeste McClain will lead the guitar section, and more faculty will be announced as the schedule develops.Registration is now open for fretted instrument players wishing to join weekend rehearsals, workshops, and performances. Concert tickets for general audience members are also available on Eventbrite.The main festival events will begin for weekend participants with Thursday evening, June 8 rehearsals. Additionally, there will be Thursday morning pre-festival events available, including private mandolin/guitar lessons, master classes, and additional workshops. Pre-festival events may require additional fees.