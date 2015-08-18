Simon Mayor Mandolin Retreat to Focus on the Music of Turlough O'Carolan

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Additional Information

— The music of the Irish harper and composer Turlough O'Carolan (1670-1738) will be the subject of a three day mandolin retreat led by English mandolin great Simon Mayor on March 10-23, 2023 at Kenwood Hall, a luxury conference venue, hotel and spa just one mile from Sheffield city center.About the retreat, Mayor told us: "I've been playing Carolan's music since I can remember and occasionally use his tunes in my workshops, but this retreat will be the first fully dedicated one. It's a great chance for mandolinists, or players of other mandolin family instruments, to get more intimately acquainted with his music over the course of a weekend. It was triggered in part by my forthcoming album of Carolan's music which will be released in early 2023."Carolan's tunes for the most part follow the format of a typical traditional jig, reel or march: two sections, each usually repeated. Stylistically, they differ a little from a typical trad tune because he was also influenced by the classical music of his day, in particular the Italian composers Corelli and Geminiani."Music will be sent out in advance in both standard notation and tablature. There'll be duets, trios and quartets along with the odd solo for the brave to have a go at. For the most part, the harmony lines will be simpler than the melody, so less experienced players should still be able to make a welcome contribution to the sound."A sample arrangement used in the retreat, Carolan's "Sí Bheag Sí Mhór" (duet).