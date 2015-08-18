New from Mel Bay Publishing, Inc. - Mandolin Picking Tunes - Beautiful American Airs & Ballads by Dix Bruce

FENTON, MO. — Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of Mandolin Picking Tunes - Beautiful American Airs & Ballads, by Dix Bruce. Available in eBook format now, the print version is expected soon.
Includes 26 historic and well-loved American melodies arranged for intermediate and advanced mandolinists. These beautiful airs and ballads in many different major and minor keys have been taught and performed since the very beginnings of the American experience, expressing good times and bad, joy, sorrow, and everything in between.
The printed music includes standard notation, accompaniment chords, and tablature. The arrangements use several different playing techniques including double stops, crosspicking, chord melody, up-and-down eighth note picking, and tremolo. Includes access to online audio.
Listen
Sample play along track from the audio files available with purchase, "Beautiful Dreamer."
Contents
- Notes on Beautiful American Airs and Ballads
- Hard Times Come Again No More
- When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again
- Long, Long Ago
- I Never Will Marry
- I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow
- Silver Threads Among the Gold
- Aura Lee
- All the Pretty Little Horses
- Always
- America
- Beautiful Dreamer
- What'll I Do?
- Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies
- Sweet Genevieve
- Darling Nellie Gray
- The Wayfaring Stranger
- Down in the Willow Garden
- John Henry
- Home! Sweet Home!
- Shady Grove
- Shenandoah
- I'll Be All Smiles Tonight
- When You and I Were Young, Maggie
- In the Pines
- Precious Memories
- Just As I Am
Additional Information