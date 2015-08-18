New from Mel Bay Publishing, Inc. - Mandolin Picking Tunes - Beautiful American Airs & Ballads by Dix Bruce

Contents

Notes on Beautiful American Airs and Ballads

Hard Times Come Again No More

When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again

Long, Long Ago

I Never Will Marry

I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow

Silver Threads Among the Gold

Aura Lee

All the Pretty Little Horses

Always

America

Beautiful Dreamer

What'll I Do?

Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies

Sweet Genevieve

Darling Nellie Gray

The Wayfaring Stranger

Down in the Willow Garden

John Henry

Home! Sweet Home!

Shady Grove

Shenandoah

I'll Be All Smiles Tonight

When You and I Were Young, Maggie

In the Pines

Precious Memories

Just As I Am

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of, by Dix Bruce. Available in eBook format now, the print version is expected soon.Includes 26 historic and well-loved American melodies arranged for intermediate and advanced mandolinists. These beautiful airs and ballads in many different major and minor keys have been taught and performed since the very beginnings of the American experience, expressing good times and bad, joy, sorrow, and everything in between.The printed music includes standard notation, accompaniment chords, and tablature. The arrangements use several different playing techniques including double stops, crosspicking, chord melody, up-and-down eighth note picking, and tremolo. Includes access to online audio.Sample play along track from the audio files available with purchase, "Beautiful Dreamer."