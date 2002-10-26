Listen: Butch Baldassari's 2002 Blue Moon of Kentucky Concert with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra

October 26, 2002, Butch Baldassari appeared in concert with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra for the world premiere of his Blue Moon of Kentucky, a creation born in Baldassari's creative mind and put to music for mandolin and orchestra by the combination of Nashville area musicians Don Heart, Andrea Zonn and John Mock.
In attendance at the concert was New York based mandolinist Alan Epstein. Alan contacted us about the 20th anniversary of the concert last month and the subsequent review he authored that appeared in the now defunct Mandolin Quarterly. From there, it wasn't long before we discovered the concert had been recorded.
The amazing music created that evening deserves our attention and a new, larger audience. It's with great pleasure we get to hear once again the marvelous music Butch made in a concert that relatively few were lucky enough to hear in person. Enjoy the sounds, now preserved in digital form for the ages.
The Ancient Tones
- Jenny Lynn
- My Father's Footsteps
- Goin' Up Caney
- The Dead March
- Watermelon Hangin' On A Vine
Arnold Shultz' Blues
- Watson Blues
- Bluegrass Special
- Honky Tonk Swing
- Bluegrass Stomp
- Bluegrass Part I
- Honky Tonk Swing-Reprise
From Scotland to Rosin
- Scotland
- Jerusalem Ridge
- Cheyenne
My Last Days On Earth
- My Last Days On Earth
Monroe's Hornpipes
- Roanoke
- Big Mon
- Monroe's Hornpipe
- Rawhide
Additional Information