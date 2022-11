Listen: Butch Baldassari's 2002 Blue Moon of Kentucky Concert with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra

The Ancient Tones

Jenny Lynn

My Father's Footsteps

Goin' Up Caney

The Dead March

Watermelon Hangin' On A Vine

Arnold Shultz' Blues

Watson Blues

Bluegrass Special

Honky Tonk Swing

Bluegrass Stomp

Bluegrass Part I

Honky Tonk Swing-Reprise

From Scotland to Rosin

Scotland

Jerusalem Ridge

Cheyenne

My Last Days On Earth

Monroe's Hornpipes

Roanoke

Big Mon

Monroe's Hornpipe

Rawhide

Additional Information

Audio from Butch Baldassari'sorchestral work honoring the music of Bill Monroe surfaces more than 20 years since last performed, published here with the permission of Butch's widow, Lelia Sinclair Baldassari.October 26, 2002, Butch Baldassari appeared in concert with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra for the world premiere of his, a creation born in Baldassari's creative mind and put to music for mandolin and orchestra by the combination of Nashville area musicians Don Heart, Andrea Zonn and John Mock.In attendance at the concert was New York based mandolinist Alan Epstein. Alan contacted us about the 20th anniversary of the concert last month and the subsequent review he authored that appeared in the now defunct. From there, it wasn't long before we discovered the concert had been recorded.The amazing music created that evening deserves our attention and a new, larger audience. It's with great pleasure we get to hear once again the marvelous music Butch made in a concert that relatively few were lucky enough to hear in person. Enjoy the sounds, now preserved in digital form for the ages.