New Music - David Grisman Dawg Works Volume 3

Track Listing

14 Miles to Barstow

Steppin' with Stephane*

Happy Birthday Bill Monroe

Swamp Dawg

Dawg Jazz

Dawgalypso

Acousticity

Brazilian Breeze

Tango for Django

Pamela

Svingin' with Svend

Learned Pigs*

Telluride

Gypsy Nights

Pupville

Chili Dawg

Dawg Daze

Mad Max*

Lil' Samba

Doc & Dawg

Grateful Dawg*

Dawg's Waltz*

Arabia

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofThis third volume of the collected original compositions of David "Dawg" Grisman is comprised of works written between 1982 and 1991, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These performances were selected by the composer and include 10 previously unissued tracks featuring David with Svend Asmussen, Hal Blaine, Jerry Douglas, Stephane Grappelli, Tony Rice, Martin Taylor, Frank Vignola, Denny Zeitlin, and many others.All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format.From the recording, the track "Tango for Django".* previously unissued