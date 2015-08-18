New Music - David Grisman Dawg Works Volume 3

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of David Grisman Dawg Works Volume 3.
This third volume of the collected original compositions of David "Dawg" Grisman is comprised of works written between 1982 and 1991, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These performances were selected by the composer and include 10 previously unissued tracks featuring David with Svend Asmussen, Hal Blaine, Jerry Douglas, Stephane Grappelli, Tony Rice, Martin Taylor, Frank Vignola, Denny Zeitlin, and many others.
All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format.
From the recording, the track "Tango for Django".
Track Listing
- 14 Miles to Barstow
- Steppin' with Stephane*
- Happy Birthday Bill Monroe
- Swamp Dawg
- Dawg Jazz
- Dawgalypso
- Acousticity
- Brazilian Breeze
- Tango for Django
- Pamela
- Svingin' with Svend
- Learned Pigs*
- Telluride
- Gypsy Nights
- Pupville
- Chili Dawg
- Dawg Daze
- Mad Max*
- Lil' Samba
- Doc & Dawg
- Grateful Dawg*
- Dawg's Waltz*
- Arabia
* previously unissued
