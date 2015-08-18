Crossrock Case Company Announces New Double Mandolin Case

Features

100% pure fiberglass hard shell case for 2 mandolins.

Fit both A style and F style.

Super soft sunny fabric for the instrument.

Level 4 Dye Fixation technology guarantee.

Heavy-duty alloy locks, extremely easy to use.

4 double security spring latches.

Backpack and single-shoulder design.

Alloy TSA Lock

A/F Universal Cradles

Lining & Hygrometer

Additional Information

— Crossrock Case Company has announced the launch and availability of their Double Mandolin Case, a fiberglass case for two A or F mandolins with a suggested retail price of $529.00, currently available for $399.00.The double mandolin case is Crossrock's first foray into the double instrument case market. Mandolin/fiddle, mandolin/ukulele, and violin/viola cases are slated in the near future. Color availability at this time includes black, red and blue.Crossrock Case Company cases are manufactured in China with their U.S. headquarters based in California. Purchases from their web site include free shipping on all orders above $149, 1-2 business days default handling time and a 30 days money-back guarantee.