New in Print and eBook: Mandolin Picking Tunes - Old-Time Gems by Tommy Norris

FENTON, MO. — Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of Mandolin Picking Tunes - Old-Time Gems, by Tommy Norris. Available in eBook format now, the print version is expected soon.
Written in standard notation and tablature for the intermediate to advanced mandolinist, "Angeline the Baker," "Darlin Corey," and 16 other classic old-time tunes never sounded so good as in these solo arrangements by Tommy Norris.
The author performs each tune flawlessly on the companion online audio tracks. Suggested chords are provided for optional accompaniment. Care has been taken to select the most popular tunes of this genre for inclusion in this book. "Dont Let Your Deal Go Down" without it!
Listen
From the audio tracks available with purchase, "Angeline the Baker."
Selections
- Angeline the Baker
- Bonaparte's Retreat
- Cherokee Shuffle
- Cold Rain and Snow
- Darlin' Corey
- Don't Let Your Deal Go Down
- Grey Eagle
- Handsome Molly
- I Will Never Marry
- Jimmy in the Swamp
- Long Journey Home
- New River Train
- Over the Waterfall
- Red Rocking Chair
- Roving Gambler
- Sittin' on Top of the World
- Spotted Pony
- Texas Gals
Additional Information