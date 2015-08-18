New in Print and eBook: Mandolin Picking Tunes - Old-Time Gems by Tommy Norris

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Selections

Angeline the Baker

Bonaparte's Retreat

Cherokee Shuffle

Cold Rain and Snow

Darlin' Corey

Don't Let Your Deal Go Down

Grey Eagle

Handsome Molly

I Will Never Marry

Jimmy in the Swamp

Long Journey Home

New River Train

Over the Waterfall

Red Rocking Chair

Roving Gambler

Sittin' on Top of the World

Spotted Pony

Texas Gals

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of, by Tommy Norris. Available in eBook format now, the print version is expected soon.Written in standard notation and tablature for the intermediate to advanced mandolinist, "Angeline the Baker," "Darlin Corey," and 16 other classic old-time tunes never sounded so good as in these solo arrangements by Tommy Norris.The author performs each tune flawlessly on the companion online audio tracks. Suggested chords are provided for optional accompaniment. Care has been taken to select the most popular tunes of this genre for inclusion in this book. "Dont Let Your Deal Go Down" without it!From the audio tracks available with purchase, "Angeline the Baker."