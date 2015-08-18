New Music - Astronaut, by Maddie Witler

Brainsong (Without Me)

Leave Me Alone

Rose (the Sentient Cactus)

How To Live

Real

Dunbar

She's an Astronaut

— Maddie Witler has announced the release of her debut solo recording entitled, a collection of original compositions, available for purchase from Bandcamp.On the project Maddie plays mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo, fiddle, and random percussion. Mike Robinson adds support on pedal steel and guitar on tracks 3 and 7, with Sean Trischka on percussion on tracks 3, 5, and 7.The album is the first presentation of her abilities as a songwriter, singer, and producer with a foray into a more progressive musical space.Known for her powerful mandolin playing in the bluegrass genre with bands like the Lonely Heartstring Band and Grammy nominated Della Mae (from which she recently parted with), most of the material was completed during the pandemic when many musicians were unable to tour or rehearse with others.A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, she joins several musical alumni (including Instructor of Mandolin, Joe K. Walsh) in a rich local acoustic music scene with many other musician who have chosen the idyllic coastal town of Portland as home.On the album she plays her 1982 Gilchrist Model 5 #82124, using BlueChip Picks and D'Addario XT custom medium gauge 11.5-40. Acoustic guitars are a 1937 Kalamazoo KG-22 arch top, and a 1947 Martin D-28. Banjo is a Pisgah Banjo Company, Rambler Dobson model.From the recording, the track "Leave Me Alone."