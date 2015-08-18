New Music by Jozef Scheiner and Friends - MOMENTO

Slovakian based mandolinist Jozef Scheiner has announced a November 10 release for his new album entitled MOMENTO. 14 musicians participated in the album, including three mandolinists and one mandola player.
About the new project Jozef told us: "Fourteen musicians, a painter and a graphic designer. These sixteen souls from the Slovak Republic, the Czech Republic, and the United States of America were interconnected in the transcendent to release their spiritual energy."
On the project Jozef plays an A 17 model Krishot and a Recording King Metal Body Resonator mandolin.
Listen
From the album, the title track.
Track Listing
- Momento
- Venezuela
- Apache
- Return to Tau Ceti f
- For Belmondo
- Shaman
The Musicians
- Marek Berky (clarinet)
- Juraj Griglák (fretless bass guitar)
- Peter Korman (double bass)
- Martin Krajíček (mandolin)
- Peter "Piťu" Luha (guitar, violin)
- Ladislav Muroň (flute)
- Lájo Páprika (didgeridoo, ghungroo)
- Erich "Bobo" Procházka (harmonica)
- Igor "Ajdi" Sabo (drums, percussion)
- Jozef "Dodo" Scheiner (mandolin, resonator mandolin)
- Timothy Sweeney (mandolin)
- Peter Szabados (dobro, editing, mixing and mastering)
- Michal Vavro (guitar)
- Petr Vrobel (mandola)
Album art by Richard "Tykva" Benčík
Graphic design by Martin Scheiner
Additional Information