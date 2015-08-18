New Music by Jozef Scheiner and Friends - MOMENTO

Track Listing

Momento

Venezuela

Apache

Return to Tau Ceti f

For Belmondo

Shaman

The Musicians

Marek Berky (clarinet)

Juraj Griglák (fretless bass guitar)

Peter Korman (double bass)

Martin Krajíček (mandolin)

Peter "Piťu" Luha (guitar, violin)

Ladislav Muroň (flute)

Lájo Páprika (didgeridoo, ghungroo)

Erich "Bobo" Procházka (harmonica)

Igor "Ajdi" Sabo (drums, percussion)

Jozef "Dodo" Scheiner (mandolin, resonator mandolin)

Timothy Sweeney (mandolin)

Peter Szabados (dobro, editing, mixing and mastering)

Michal Vavro (guitar)

Petr Vrobel (mandola)

Additional Information

Slovakian based mandolinist Jozef Scheiner has announced a November 10 release for his new album entitled. 14 musicians participated in the album, including three mandolinists and one mandola player.About the new project Jozef told us: "Fourteen musicians, a painter and a graphic designer. These sixteen souls from the Slovak Republic, the Czech Republic, and the United States of America were interconnected in the transcendent to release their spiritual energy."On the project Jozef plays an A 17 model Krishot and a Recording King Metal Body Resonator mandolin.From the album, the title track.Album art by Richard "Tykva" BenčíkGraphic design by Martin Scheiner