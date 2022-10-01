New in Print - Matt Flinner's The View From Here Transcriptions and Exercises

Additional Information

Sample Transcription

— To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Matt Flinner's, a book of transcriptions of the melodies and solos played on the recording is now available for pre-ordering.An instant classic when it was released, listening today, the music is still as fresh and exciting as it was when it first came out.In addition to the transcriptions, Matt designed exercises for each of the tunes to help mandolin players with the tricky parts of the tunes. The book features an exercise for each tune, honing in on the skills a player needs to play the tune.The book is 60 pages long and spiral bound to lay flat on a music stand or desk. Besides the transcriptions and exercises, a selection of photos of the groups Matt has played with along with those of his legendary Gilchrist F5 are included. Music is in standard notation and tablature.The preorder price will be $25 including shipping. The deadline for preorders is October 31. After that date the price will be $25 plus actual shipping costs.