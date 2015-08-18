New Music from Acoustic Disc - Dave Apollon Complete Recordings 1960-1965

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Dave Apollon Complete Recordings 1960-1965 in download formats.
The music on this second volume of recordings by mandolin genius Dave Apollon was originally released on three Coral LPs, Mandolins! Mandolins! (1960), Magic of the Mandolin (1963) and Travelin' Mandolin (1965). These performances capture Dave in all his technical and emotional brilliance against colorful orchestrations featuring his acoustic mandolin ensemble with accompanying guitars, marimba, accordion, saxophone, bass and percussion.
All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format.
From The Magic of the Mandolin from 1963, "Autumn Leaves."
Track Listing
Mandolins! Mandolins! (1960)
- Come Back to Sorrento
- Turkish March
- Two Guitars
- Noche de Ronda
- Brazil (Aquarela Do Brazil)
- Miserlou
- Andalucia
- Song of Israel
- Oui, Oui, Marie
- Granada
- Petite Waltz
- Dark Eyes
The Magic of the Mandolin (1963)
- Never on Sunday
- Autumn Leaves
- Non Dimenticar (Tho Voluto Bene)
- Brazilian Waltz (Waltz of a City)
- Come Prima
- Hava Nagillah
- The 3rd Man Theme
- Say Si Si (Para Vigo Me Voy)
- Without You
- Pedacinhos do Ceu
- The Dancing Mandolin (Chopin Waltz Op. 64)
- St. Louis Blues
Travelin Mandolin (1965)
- Moscow Nights
- Just Say I Love Her (Dicentielle Vuie)
- Paganini Stomp
- Valse Triste
- Londonderry Air
- Streets of Athens
- Malaguena
- Scheherazade
- Schon Rosmarin
- Meadowlark
- Ziegeunerweisen
- An Evening in Budapest
Additional Information