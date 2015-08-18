New Music from Acoustic Disc - Dave Apollon Complete Recordings 1960-1965

Track Listing

Come Back to Sorrento

Turkish March

Two Guitars

Noche de Ronda

Brazil (Aquarela Do Brazil)

Miserlou

Andalucia

Song of Israel

Oui, Oui, Marie

Granada

Petite Waltz

Dark Eyes

Never on Sunday

Autumn Leaves

Non Dimenticar (Tho Voluto Bene)

Brazilian Waltz (Waltz of a City)

Come Prima

Hava Nagillah

The 3rd Man Theme

Say Si Si (Para Vigo Me Voy)

Without You

Pedacinhos do Ceu

The Dancing Mandolin (Chopin Waltz Op. 64)

St. Louis Blues

Moscow Nights

Just Say I Love Her (Dicentielle Vuie)

Paganini Stomp

Valse Triste

Londonderry Air

Streets of Athens

Malaguena

Scheherazade

Schon Rosmarin

Meadowlark

Ziegeunerweisen

An Evening in Budapest

Additional Information

Acoustic Disc has announced the release of in download formats. The music on this second volume of recordings by mandolin genius Dave Apollon was originally released on three Coral LPs, (1960), (1963) and (1965). These performances capture Dave in all his technical and emotional brilliance against colorful orchestrations featuring his acoustic mandolin ensemble with accompanying guitars, marimba, accordion, saxophone, bass and percussion. All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format. From from 1963, "Autumn Leaves."