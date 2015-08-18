New Music: Silver Lining of a Quiet Year, by Marilynn Mair

From the liner notes

Listen

Track Listing

Fantasia - Floating

Fantasia - Planting Gardens

Fantasia - Peaches

Fantasia - In the Dark

Fantasia - Dragon Dream

Fantasia - Trouble in Mind

Fantasia - Holding Fast

Fantasia - By the Sea

Fantasia - Old Folks

Fantasia - Mama Said

Nocturne 1

Nocturne 2

Nocturne 3

Nocturne 4

Nocturne 5

Nocturne 6

Nocturne 7

Nocturne 8

Etude gris

Etude orange

Etude verte

Etude ombre

Etude de crepuscule

Etude ambre

Etude noire

Etude blanche

Etude bleue

Etude violette

Saudades do Rio (Missing Rio)

Additional Information

— Mandolinist Marilynn Mair has announced the release of her new recording entitled, 29 original compositions composed during the coronavirus pandemic that shut down all possibility of live performance. Quirky, funny, and lovely by turn, this renowned mandolinist captures the joy of creativity in the face of an unexpectedly quiet year for public concerts.Supporting musicians include Robert N. Martel and Paul Dressel on guitars.From the recording, "Etude gris."10 Fantasia in dialogue8 Nocturnes for Vincent10 Études en couleurs