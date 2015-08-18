New Music - Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 1-3 on Baroque Mandolin by Bulent Yazici

İZMIR, TURKEY — Bulent Yazici has announced the release of his new recording, Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 1-3 on Baroque Mandolin, now available on many prominent streaming platforms.
Track Listing
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: II. Allemande
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: III. Courante
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: IV. Sarabande
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: V. Menuet I - II
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: VI. Gigue
- Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: I. Prelude
- Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: II. Allemande
- Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: III. Courante
- Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: IV. Sarabande
- Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: V. Menuet I - II
- Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: VI. Gigue
- Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: I. Prelude
- Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: II. Allemande
- Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: III. Courante
- Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: IV. Sarabande
- Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: V. Bourrée I - II
- Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: VI. Gigue
Additional Information