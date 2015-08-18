New Music - Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 1-3 on Baroque Mandolin by Bulent Yazici

Track Listing

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: V. Menuet I - II

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: VI. Gigue

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: V. Menuet I - II

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: VI. Gigue

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: V. Bourrée I - II

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: VI. Gigue

Additional Information

— Bulent Yazici has announced the release of his new recording,, now available on many prominent streaming platforms.