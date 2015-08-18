  • New Music - Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 1-3 on Baroque Mandolin by Bulent Yazici

    Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 1-3 on Baroque Mandolin by Bulent Yazici

    İZMIR, TURKEY — Bulent Yazici has announced the release of his new recording, Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 1-3 on Baroque Mandolin, now available on many prominent streaming platforms.

    Track Listing

    • Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: V. Menuet I - II
    • Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: VI. Gigue
    • Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: V. Menuet I - II
    • Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: VI. Gigue
    • Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: V. Bourrée I - II
    • Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: VI. Gigue



