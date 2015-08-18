New Music: Le Passe-Temps by Jonathan Bélanger

MONTREAL — Jonathan Bélanger has announced an October 7 released and September 16 pre-release of his new EP recording Le Passe-Temps.
Founder of Mando Montreal, Bélanger sheds light on a musical style that originated in 1895 in Montreal with Le Passe-Temps, a musical periodical that published compositions for mandolin lovers. With the release of his EP, he shares his original arrangements of a musical style that is too little known, but that marked an entire era.
On the project, Bélanger has teamed up with talented classical guitarist and co-producer
Denis Ferland from Montreal. All the arrangements are original and the duo introduces us to a
lively and elegant musical style that marked "La Belle Époque."
Musician, performer and composer, Jonathan Bélanger has been devoting himself to his
art for nearly 20 years. The mandolin is for him a passion and it is while travelling to Greece
and Italy that he discovered the richness of his instrument. He then perfected his skills in the
classical style in France.
Listen
From the recording, the track "Clara Valse."
Track Listing
- La Belle de lAéroplane - A.Porcheron
- Clara Valse - P.Lamoureux (1870-1957)
- LAdieu de Pierrot - E.Carrosio (1866-1914)
- Julia - C.dAlessio (1869-1944)
- Gigue - P.Lamoureux (1870-1957)
Additional Information