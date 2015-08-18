New Music: Le Passe-Temps by Jonathan Bélanger

La Belle de lAéroplane - A.Porcheron

Clara Valse - P.Lamoureux (1870-1957)

LAdieu de Pierrot - E.Carrosio (1866-1914)

Julia - C.dAlessio (1869-1944)

Gigue - P.Lamoureux (1870-1957)

— Jonathan Bélanger has announced an October 7 released and September 16 pre-release of his new EP recordingFounder of Mando Montreal, Bélanger sheds light on a musical style that originated in 1895 in Montreal with, a musical periodical that published compositions for mandolin lovers. With the release of his EP, he shares his original arrangements of a musical style that is too little known, but that marked an entire era.On the project, Bélanger has teamed up with talented classical guitarist and co-producerDenis Ferland from Montreal. All the arrangements are original and the duo introduces us to alively and elegant musical style that marked "La Belle Époque."Musician, performer and composer, Jonathan Bélanger has been devoting himself to hisart for nearly 20 years. The mandolin is for him a passion and it is while travelling to Greeceand Italy that he discovered the richness of his instrument. He then perfected his skills in theclassical style in France.From the recording, the track "Clara Valse."