New Music - Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 2

Track Listing

EMD

Mournful Dust*

Blue Midnite

Ricochet*

Newmonia (Pneumonia)

Janice

Dawgola*

Song of the Gypsies*

Tzigani

Tipsy Gypsy

Dance of Life (Fulginiti)*

Gypsy Ballad*

Gypsy Dances*

Gypsy Waltz*

Gypsy Swing

Titas Theme*

Bow Wow*

Dawgmatisma (Dawgmatism/Dawgma)

Barkleys Bug

Sea of Cortez

Sativa

Albuquerque Turkey

Caliente

Dawg Funk

Mondo Mando

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofin download format.This second volume of the collected original compositions of David "Dawg" Grisman is comprised of works written between 1963 and 1975, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These performances were selected by the composer and include 10 previously unissued tracks featuring David with Hal Blaine, Ray Brown, Jethro Burns, Tommy Emmanuel, Stephane Grappelli, Tony Rice, John Sebastian, Martin Taylor, Frank Vignola, Denny Zeitlin and many others.All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format.From the recording, the previously unissued live track "Ricochet" featuring David Grisman, Darol Anger, Todd Phillips and Joe Carroll.* previously unissued