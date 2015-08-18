New Music - Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 2

PORT TOWNSEND, WA — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 2 in download format.
This second volume of the collected original compositions of David "Dawg" Grisman is comprised of works written between 1963 and 1975, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These performances were selected by the composer and include 10 previously unissued tracks featuring David with Hal Blaine, Ray Brown, Jethro Burns, Tommy Emmanuel, Stephane Grappelli, Tony Rice, John Sebastian, Martin Taylor, Frank Vignola, Denny Zeitlin and many others.
All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format.
Listen
From the recording, the previously unissued live track "Ricochet" featuring David Grisman, Darol Anger, Todd Phillips and Joe Carroll.
Track Listing
- EMD
- Mournful Dust*
- Blue Midnite
- Ricochet*
- Newmonia (Pneumonia)
- Janice
- Dawgola*
- Song of the Gypsies*
- Tzigani
- Tipsy Gypsy
- Dance of Life (Fulginiti)*
- Gypsy Ballad*
- Gypsy Dances*
- Gypsy Waltz*
- Gypsy Swing
- Titas Theme*
- Bow Wow*
- Dawgmatisma (Dawgmatism/Dawgma)
- Barkleys Bug
- Sea of Cortez
- Sativa
- Albuquerque Turkey
- Caliente
- Dawg Funk
- Mondo Mando
* previously unissued
Additional Information