New Owners of Weber Mandolins Announced

BEND, OR — Weber Mandolins is producing mandolins once again under the leadership of new owners Ryan and Michelle Fish after a pause in manufacturing announced late last year by Two Old Hippies President and CEO Tom Bedell.
Familiar names in the acoustic stringed instrument industry, Ryan served as the lead mandolin builder, inspector and signed all Weber Mandolins originating out of the Bend facility since 2017. Michelle was previously employed in Artist Relations, event planning, and marketing for Breedlove Guitars and Mandolins from 2008-2011. While they plan to utilize a few individuals on an as needed basis for the operation, Ryan will serve as the primary luthier with the remaining Weber Mandolin staff continuing on with Two Old Hippies.
"Ryan Fish has been our master craftsman for Breedlove and Weber mandolins and other traditional instruments for 16 years. He is meticulously dedicated to crafting the finest sounding, playing and looking instruments. I am thrilled Ryan will continue and build on the Weber tradition of hand crafted extraordinary traditional instruments," commented Tom Bedell.
About the change, Ryan told us, "The dream opportunity to continue my passion of building handcrafted Weber mandolin family instruments would not be possible without the mentorship and support from Tom Bedell and the entire TOH team."
Weber Mandolins will continue to be sold solely through a small network of independent retailers that includes Elderly Instruments (Lansing, Michigan), Acoustic Music (Salt Lake), The Mandolin Store (Nashville, Tennessee) and The Acoustic Music Shoppe (Springfield, Missouri).
Warranty for mandolins built under the Two Old Hippies ownership will continue in a collaborative effort between TOH and the new owners. For this article, Ryan Fish confirmed that he would be performing those services as part of the agreement going forward.
Additional Information
Message