New Music - Rhythm Twist by Stiernberg, Price, Ruby & Kehrberg

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Rhythm Twist - Evan Price

Sweet Cobra - Greg Ruby

Look Down That Lonesome Road - Nathaniel Shilkret, arr. Don Stiernberg

Some Of These Days - Shelton Brooks, arr. Evan Price

Indian Summer - Victor Herbert, arr. Evan Price

Waltz of the Danube Iosif Ivanovici, arr. Greg Ruby

There'll Be Some Changes Made - Benton Overstreet, arr. Don Stiernberg

Andalucía - Ernesto Lecouna, arr. Kevin Kehrberg

Swinganoa - Don Stiernberg

Nocturne - Frederic Chopin arr. Kevin Kehrberg

The World Is Waiting For the Sunrise - Ernest Seitz arr. Greg Ruby

For Sal - Kevin Kehrberg

About the Musicians

Additional Information

"Rhythm Twist," a new recording featuring Don Stiernberg on mandolin, Greg Ruby on guitar, Evan Price on violin and Kevin Kehrberg on bass is set for a September 2 release date.About the recording, guitarist Greg Ruby told us, "This project was created while 'sheltering in place' during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Each musician composed one song and arranged two others. Passing charts, tracks and ideas between the four of us, we created something unique and collective. Not only did this project help us maintain a sense of sanity, ground us in creativity but it kept us in touch with each other while riding out a very strange period of human history."Don Stiernberg added, "The four of us have enjoyed playing together for quite a few years, starting with sitting in on one another's sets at The Swannanoa Gathering, then adding live gigs in Asheville, Durham, and beyond. We're all into various styles, with the common thread being things that swing. Greg got the idea to make a recording, we all jumped onboard in a nanosecond. Parts were recorded individually in San Francisco, Chicago, Asheville, and NYC. Coast to coast! We feel that what brings us together as players is represented in these tracks: spontaneity, conversation, and swinging good vibes."From the recording, the title track, "Rhythm Twist."Evan Price plays with The Hot Club of San Francisco and a handful of other ensembles. His violin expertise extends from every type of jazz to baroque and classical. He also is a composer and mixed this record. Greg Ruby is a respected master of playing and teaching swing guitar. Having started with the premiere Gypsy Jazz group Pearl Django, Greg now freelances all over NYC and the East Coast, playing and arranging hot swing music and surf music. Kevin Kehrberg is professor of string bass at Warren Wilson College and tours with the eclectic bluegrass band Zoe and Cloyd.