New Music - The Swannanoa Sessions, by Daniel Ullom

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Intro

Wild Horse

Durang's Hornpipe

Curtains of Night

Interlude #2

Kentucky Mandolin

Hollow Poplar

Fisher's Hornpipe

Wild Hog in the Woods

You'll Find Her Name Written There

Grey Eagle

There's Another Baby Waiting For Me

Additional Information

Daniel Ullom has announced the release of, his debut recording featuring an all-star cast of bluegrass and old-time musicians from North Carolina.About the recording, Ullom said, "As a mandolin player, not knowing the difference between old-time and bluegrass camps can mean a lonely time. If you get fired up by an old-time tune and transcend the melody for a few bars, you're likely to watch the pickers slowly walk off without a word. Or if you decide to jump on a melody with a bluegrass picker, they might think you're stealing their thunder and push you off stage. It doesn't have to be this way, though. The mandolin can sound just as at home in an old-time stringband as it does in a hard-driving bluegrass band. This album celebrates the music where these two camps meet and showcases how I think the mandolin fits into it all."The first thing I wanted to do with this album was play mandolin with some of my favorite fiddlers," Ullom said. To that end, he asked Lindsay Pruett, Tatiana Hargreaves (who produced the album), Rob Fong and John Duncan. The backing band on the album is comprised of Nick Dauphinais on guitar, Derek Vaden on banjo and Celia Millington-Wyckoff on bass.On the album Ullom plays a 2018 Wienman F5 mandolin.