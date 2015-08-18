Northfield Airloom Tūra & Tūra DLX Cases Announced

Specs, Features

Interior

Thickness @ endpin: 2 3/8"

Thickness @ waist: 1 3/4"

Tūra DLX: Vintage Green Crushed Silk Velvet

Tūra: "Pinot Red" Crushed Velvet (think magenta-infused burgundy)

Body cavity depth @ endpin 2 1/8"

Interior length (peghead to endpin): 28 3/4"

Interior Width @ widest point: 10 1/4"

Exterior

Tūra DLX: Draw latch, spring-loaded.

Tūra: Traditional Briefcase style latch.

Case thickness/height (including feet and taken at highest point of the arch) 6 1/2"

Total Length: 30 1/4"

Exterior width: 14" @ widest point

Fitted with D-rings and comes with backpack straps for easy carrying.

Poly Vinyl gasket for thermal and moisture protection.

Additional Information

— Northfield Mandolins has released an informational page for their new Airloom Tūra & Tūra DLX carbon fiber cases that have been spotted accompanying select Northfield mandolins for sale from their retail partners.NOTE: the pricing listed on the Northfield web site, currently listed as starting at $650, is a. A case cover is in the plans with an expected availability date late 2022.Shell ﻿Material: Carbon FiberTūra DLX: 3K woven carbon fiber with clear coatTūra: Uni-directional plain carbon fiber with Metallic Black or Seafoam Green enamel.Arched top with significant room for bridge height (for most mandolin neck angles.) Flatter bottom shell to minimize overall thickness, reduced storage and carry size.Weight: 5.5 lbs. (Stronger + nearly half the weight of Northfield's previous deluxe oblong fiberglass case).Universally shaped cavity accommodates both "A & F" styles and accommodates left-handed models.One large case pocket, access underneath neck rest.Fits all Northfield "A & F" style models, except Calhoun.Accommodates most instruments pre-fitted with a Tone Gard. (Please note: the foam will be stiff at first and the fit will be tight. Over some usage/storage the foam will soften enough to make the fit more relaxed. To avoid any impressions that could be left by this accessory, DO NOT store a newly finished (especially those with a spirit varnish) instrument with a Tone Gard inside a tight-fitting case for long periods of time.Genuine Leather.Heavy-duty polyurethane material; installed with threaded inserts for easy replacement.