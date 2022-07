New Music - Carlo Munier: Works for Mandolin and Guitar by Bulent Yazici & Ender Bilge

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Bolero Andaluso for Mandolin and Guitar in D Minor

Rêverie for Mandolin and Guitar in D Major

Carnevale di Venezia: Fantasia Variata for 2 Mandolins and Guitar in A Major

La pavane for Mandolin and Guitar in A Minor, Op. 59

Ninnarella for 2 Mandolins and Guitar in E Minor, Op. 233

Souvenir d'Espagne for Mandolin and Guitar in E Minor

Serenata fantastica for 2 Mandolins and Guitar in E Minor, Op. 174

Valse romantique for Mandolin and Guitar in E Minor

Gavotta & minuetto a bébé for 2 Mandolins and Guitar, Op. 39: 1. Gavotta in a Minor

Gavotta & minuetto a bébé for 2 Mandolins and Guitar, Op. 39: 2. Minuetto in G Major

Chant et pastorale for 2 Mandolins and Guitar in C Major

Romanza appassionata for Mandolin and Guitar in C Major, Op. 120

Minuetto & gavotta for Mandolin and Guitar, Op. 181: 1. Minuetto in C Major

Minuetto & gavotta for Mandolin and Guitar, Op. 181: 2. Gavotta in a Major

Mazurka Allegra for 2 Mandolins and Guitar in D Major

Preghiera for 2 Mandolins and Guitar in G Major, Op. 251

Barcarola for Mandolin and Guitar in G Major

Serenata for Mandolin and Guitar in G Major

Additional Information

— Bulent Yazici (mandolins) & Ender Bilge (guitar) have announced a July 22 release of, at which time the recording will be available on many prominent streaming platforms.The composer Carlo Munier (1859 - 1911) was an Italian musician with more than 350 works for mandolin to his credit and a reputation for advocating for the instrument's elevation in the world of classical music. He wanted great masters to consider the instrument and raise it above the level of "dilettantes and street players."From the recording, the opening track, "Bolero Andaluso."