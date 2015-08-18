New Music - Why Not? by the Tom Wright Trio

Why Not?

Too Late

Deadline City

Halftone Poem

Catbird Calypso

Blue Iz Mir

Jupiter Jam

Pontapé

The Tom Wright Trio has announced an August 1 release date for, an album recorded as a live set at Blue House Productions, Kensington, Maryland. On the album Wright plays a 10-string electric mandolin in a trio setting with Blake Meister on bass and Leland Nakamura on drums.About the project, Wright told us, "This release is the audio from that performance, remastered for clarity and balance. My YouTube channel now has the video with remastered audio. I enjoyed the challenge of being the main harmony instrument in a trio, taking advantage of the larger pitch range of my 10-string. The set includes six originals, and two covers, the final tune being a jazzy baião by Jovino Santos Neto.From the album, the opening track "Why Not?"