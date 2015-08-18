New Music - A Mandolin's Guide to Hamburg by Florian Klaus Rumpf

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Sazanami gazelle

Allegro in D Major, WK 198

Julie-O (Arr. for Mandolin)

Preludio No. 16, Op. 152

Journey to Pazardzhik

Remembrance, Op. 12

Diferencias

Remembrance No. 2, Op. 25

Irish Stew

The Rising Sun

Remembrance No. 3, Op. 26

Schlaflied

My Lady Jazz (Version for Mandola)

Additional Information

— Florian Klaus Rumpf has announced the release of his newest recording,. The project showcases music as lively and impressive as the port city in northern Germany.About the new recording Rumpf told us, "" combines music and places that are very close to my heart. Hamburg is my adopted home and a city that fascinates me again and again. My mandolins and music are constant companions on my walks through the city. So what could be more natural than an acoustic city guide?"At the upcoming 2022 Classical Mandolin Society of America convention September 21-25 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Florian will lead the Mandocello sectional, perform at concerts, and present workshops.From the recording, the opening track "Sazanami gazelle."