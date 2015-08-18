  • New Music - A Bird Never Flew on One Wing by Sean Keegan

    A Bird Never Flew on One Wing by Sean Keegan

    BLACKROCK, IRELAND — Sean Keegan has announced the upcoming release of A Bird Never Flew on One Wing, his debut recording of Irish Traditional Music on mandolin, tenor banjo and fiddle, available for purchase July 1. A noted performer, engineer and producer, Keegan has worked with many of the most prestigious exponents within Irish Traditional Music and has engineered and/or produced numerous critically acclaimed and award winning albums.

    Supporting musicians include John Blake on guitar, piano and bouzouki, and Simone Keegan on fiddle. On the album Keegan plays an Ellis A model oval hole mandolin on all tracks except for his custom Girouard oval, featured on track 13 tuned down a tone.

    The album will be formally launched on July 3 by Seán Potts at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy.

    Listen

    From the album, the track "The Cook in the Kitchen / Yesterday Morning."



    Track Listing

    • The Humours of Carrigaholt / The Shaskeen
    • The Maid in the Meadow / Jerry's Beaver Hat
    • The Garden of Daisies
    • Farewell to Connaught / The Trip to Durrow
    • The Banshee / The Reel of Rio
    • Eileen Curran / The Yellow Tinker
    • The Cook in the Kitchen / Yesterday Morning
    • Love at the Endings / Farrell O'Gara
    • Last Night's Fun / The Sailor on the Rock
    • The Curragh Races / John Stewart
    • Jackie Tar / Bantry Bay
    • The Broken Pledge / The Porthole of the Kelp
    • An Buachaillín Dreoite / The Bloody Hollow
    • The Mullingar Lea / The Flogging Reel
    • Mary MacMahon's / Connemara Stockings

    Additional Information


    L-R: Simone Keegan, Sean Keegan. Photo credit: Lorcan Dunne at The Bayview Tavern, Blackrock, Co. Louth.