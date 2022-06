New Music - A Bird Never Flew on One Wing by Sean Keegan

Track Listing

The Humours of Carrigaholt / The Shaskeen

The Maid in the Meadow / Jerry's Beaver Hat

The Garden of Daisies

Farewell to Connaught / The Trip to Durrow

The Banshee / The Reel of Rio

Eileen Curran / The Yellow Tinker

The Cook in the Kitchen / Yesterday Morning

Love at the Endings / Farrell O'Gara

Last Night's Fun / The Sailor on the Rock

The Curragh Races / John Stewart

Jackie Tar / Bantry Bay

The Broken Pledge / The Porthole of the Kelp

An Buachaillín Dreoite / The Bloody Hollow

The Mullingar Lea / The Flogging Reel

Mary MacMahon's / Connemara Stockings

Additional Information

— Sean Keegan has announced the upcoming release of, his debut recording of Irish Traditional Music on mandolin, tenor banjo and fiddle, available for purchase July 1. A noted performer, engineer and producer, Keegan has worked with many of the most prestigious exponents within Irish Traditional Music and has engineered and/or produced numerous critically acclaimed and award winning albums.Supporting musicians include John Blake on guitar, piano and bouzouki, and Simone Keegan on fiddle. On the album Keegan plays an Ellis A model oval hole mandolin on all tracks except for his custom Girouard oval, featured on track 13 tuned down a tone.The album will be formally launched on July 3 by Seán Potts at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy From the album, the track "The Cook in the Kitchen / Yesterday Morning."L-R: Simone Keegan, Sean Keegan. Photo credit: Lorcan Dunne at The Bayview Tavern, Blackrock, Co. Louth.