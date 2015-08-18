New Music - Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J.S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Mike Marshall has announced the release of Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J.S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008, available for purchase on Bandcamp. The release of Suite #2 comes on the heels of last year's release of J.S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007, also performed on mandocello.
Listen
From the recording, "Gigue Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008."
Track Listing
- Prelude Bach Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
- Allemande Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
- Courante Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
- Sarabande Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
- Minuets I-II Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
- Gigue Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
