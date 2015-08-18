  • New Music - Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J.S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008

    Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J​.​S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008

    WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Mike Marshall has announced the release of Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J​.​S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008, available for purchase on Bandcamp. The release of Suite #2 comes on the heels of last year's release of J.S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007, also performed on mandocello.

    From the recording, "Gigue Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008."



    Track Listing

    • Prelude Bach Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Allemande Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Courante Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Sarabande Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Minuets I-II Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Gigue Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008

