New Music - Plucked Bach by Alon Sariel

BAARN, THE NETHERLANDS — Pentatone Music and Alon Sariel have announced a June 24 digital release for Plucked Bach, an exploration of Bach's cello suites performed on mandolin, arch-lute, chitarra Spagnola, liuto attiorbato and oud, concluding with Sariel's own Bach-inspired Mandolin Partita.
"The use of so many instruments, the fact it's my first real solo album and my debut as a composer, all makes this recording certainly the most personal and meaningful that I've released so far," Sariel said.
Bach's suites are often considered to be "the cellist's Bible," but the transferability of his music between instruments, a practice to which the composer himself also contributed frequently, seems to justify this fresh approach.
Track Listing
Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011
- I. Prelude (cremonese mandolin)
Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007 (archlute)
- I. Prelude
- II. Allemande
- III. Courante
- IV. Sarabande
- V. Menuets I & II
- VI. Gigue
Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012
- V. Gavottes I & II (baroque guitar)
Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008 (liuto attiorbato)
- I. Prelude
- II. Allemande
- III. Courante
- IV. Sarabande
- V. Menuets I & II
- VI. Gigue
- VII. Sarabande (oud)
Alon Sariel (b. 1986) Mandolin Partita (neapolitan mandolin)
- I. Prelude
- II. Allemande
- III. Courante
- IV. Sarabande
- V. Menuets I & II
- VI. Gigue
Additional Information