Eastman Strings Announces New MDO605 Octave Mandolin

Specs

Neck Material: 3 Piece Maple/Mahogany/Maple

Fingerboard: Ebony

Fingerboard Radius: 12"

Nut: Bone 1 3/8"

Fretwire: 23 Jescar FW37053

Scale Length: 21"

Body Style: A-style w/ S-Holes

Body Dimensions: 12" x 15 5/8" x 1 27/32"

Body Top: Solid Spruce

Body Back/Sides: Solid Maple

Truss Rod: Single Acting

Binding: Top, Back

Binding Material: Ivoroid

Logo: Pearl Headstock

Inlay: Pearl Blocks

Side Dot Color: Black

Body Finish: Gloss Finish

Neck/Headstock Finish: Gloss Finish

Hardware Color: Nickel

Pickguard: Ebony

Tailpiece: Eastman Cast Aluminum Tailpiece

Bridge: Ebony

Nut Height: 0.018"

Pickups: K&K Mandolin Duotone

Tuners: Pingwell RM-11583N-26A

Strings: D'Addario XTM Phosfor Bronze

Action Height: 0.060"/0.050"

Case: Hardshell Case

Color Options: Goldburst

Additional Information

— Eastman Strings has announced the availability of their new MDO605 octave mandolin.About the new offering, Eastman's spokesman told us, "We will see the first small batch heading out to dealers in late July to early August with larger batches going out as we head into the fall/winter. We are very proud to of the new MDO605 which will be available in Goldburst. Sporting a K&K pickup, this octave mandolin is immediately ready for the stage and studio."Suggested retail price is $2,079.