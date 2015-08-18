Eastman Strings Announces New MDO605 Octave Mandolin

POMONA, CALIF. — Eastman Strings has announced the availability of their new MDO605 octave mandolin.
About the new offering, Eastman's spokesman told us, "We will see the first small batch heading out to dealers in late July to early August with larger batches going out as we head into the fall/winter. We are very proud to of the new MDO605 which will be available in Goldburst. Sporting a K&K pickup, this octave mandolin is immediately ready for the stage and studio."
Suggested retail price is $2,079.
Specs
- Neck Material: 3 Piece Maple/Mahogany/Maple
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Fingerboard Radius: 12"
- Nut: Bone 1 3/8"
- Fretwire: 23 Jescar FW37053
- Scale Length: 21"
- Body Style: A-style w/ S-Holes
- Body Dimensions: 12" x 15 5/8" x 1 27/32"
- Body Top: Solid Spruce
- Body Back/Sides: Solid Maple
- Truss Rod: Single Acting
- Binding: Top, Back
- Binding Material: Ivoroid
- Logo: Pearl Headstock
- Inlay: Pearl Blocks
- Side Dot Color: Black
- Body Finish: Gloss Finish
- Neck/Headstock Finish: Gloss Finish
- Hardware Color: Nickel
- Pickguard: Ebony
- Tailpiece: Eastman Cast Aluminum Tailpiece
- Bridge: Ebony
- Nut Height: 0.018"
- Pickups: K&K Mandolin Duotone
- Tuners: Pingwell RM-11583N-26A
- Strings: D'Addario XTM Phosfor Bronze
- Action Height: 0.060"/0.050"
- Case: Hardshell Case
- Color Options: Goldburst
Additional Information