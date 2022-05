New Music - Telemann: Sonatas for Two Flutes, Op. 2 (Arr. for 2 Mandolins)

Track Listing

Sonata No. 1 in G Major, TWV 40:101: I. Soave (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in C Major)

Sonata No. 1 in G Major, TWV 40:101: II. Allegro (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in C Major)

Sonata No. 1 in G Major, TWV 40:101: III. Andante (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in C Major)

Sonata No. 1 in G Major, TWV 40:101: IV. Allegro (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in C Major)

Sonata No. 2 in D Major, TWV 40:102: I. Dolce (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in G Major)

Sonata No. 2 in D Major, TWV 40:102: II. Allegro (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in G Major)

Sonata No. 2 in D Major, TWV 40:102: III. Largo (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in G Major)

Sonata No. 2 in D Major, TWV 40:102: IV. Vivace (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in G Major)

Sonata No. 3 in a Major, TWV 40:103: I. Siciliano (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in D Major)

Sonata No. 3 in a Major, TWV 40:103: II. Vivace (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in D Major)

Sonata No. 3 in a Major, TWV 40:103: III. Andante (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in D Major)

Sonata No. 3 in a Major, TWV 40:103: IV. Allegro (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in D Major)

Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, TWV 40:104: I. Largo (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in a Minor)

Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, TWV 40:104: II. Allegro (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in a Minor)

Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, TWV 40:104: III. Affettuoso (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in a Minor)

Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, TWV 40:104: IV. Vivace (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in a Minor)

Sonata No. 5 in B Minor, TWV 40:105: I. Largo (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in E Minor)

Sonata No. 5 in B Minor, TWV 40:105: II. Vivace (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in E Minor)

Sonata No. 5 in B Minor, TWV 40:105: III. Gratioso (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in E Minor)

Sonata No. 5 in B Minor, TWV 40:105: IV. Allegro (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in E Minor)

Sonata No. 6 in E Major, TWV 40:106: I. Affettuoso (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in a Major)

Sonata No. 6 in E Major, TWV 40:106: II. Presto (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in a Major)

Sonata No. 6 in E Major, TWV 40:106: III. Soave (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in a Major)

Sonata No. 6 in E Major, TWV 40:106: IV. Spirituoso (Arr. for 2 Mandolins in a Major)

Additional Information

is the title of a new recording from mandolinist Bulent Yazici, available on many prominent streaming platforms.As one of the most productive composers in history, Georg Philipp Telemann (1681 - 1767) endeavored to supply a steady stream of new music for both professional and amateur musicians. He is credited with composing more than 3,000 pieces, including all existing genres of his time.