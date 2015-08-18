New Music - Giovanni Battista Gervasio - 6 Duets for Two Mandolins, Op. 5

Track Listing

Duet No. 1 in C Major, Op. 5

Duet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 5

Duet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 5

Duet No. 4 in D Major, Op. 5

Duet No. 5 in G Major, Op. 5

Duet No. 6 in C Major, Op. 5

Additional Information

— Tactus Records, The Italian classical music label, has announced the release of, performed by the ensemble De bon parole: Marco Giacintucci (1st mandolin), Francesco Marranzino and Luca Dragani (second mandolins).Giovanni Battista Gervasio was a significant personality in the musical scene of 'stile galante' of the second half of 18th century; composer, virtuoso and teacher, he studied and improved the four-courses mandolin, which was first built in Naples in that period.Thanks to him the instrument became popular and technically refined as it is nowadays. The mandolinist Marco Giacintucci, after the production of the sonatas for solo mandolin (Tactus tc720702), faces the repertoire dedicated to the six duets for two mandolins published in Amsterdam in 1786, in this world premiere recording.The instruments used for this work are of careful philological conception: an original Neapolitan mandolin by Vincentius Vinaccia 1764 and a copy of the time.