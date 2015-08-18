Andy's Statman's Nashville Mornings, New York Nights Re-Released

Track Listing

The Old Country

Bath House Blues

Apple Pickin' Girl

The Whup of Love

Ariela's First Step

Tshure

The County Brown

Joshua's Waltz

I Do Not Ride The Horse

The Hermitage Smorgasbord

George and Gladys Kazatski

Additional Information

— Andy Statman's 1986 recording, long out of print, has been was rereleased by Rounder Records last month on a number of streaming platforms. Originally released in LP format, it was never made available on Compact Disc.No formal announcement was made in regard the release but a spokesperson for Rounder told us, "Anything prior to 2014 is now a part of Concord's catalog division, and we are working to make sure all of Concords titles are available on streaming platforms."Along with Statman the album features a who's who of acoustic music stars of the day including Bela Fleck, Tony Trischka, Jerry Douglas, Vassar Clements, Russ Barenberg, and Kenny Kosek.