  • Andy's Statman's Nashville Mornings, New York Nights Re-Released

    CAMBRIDGE, MA. — Andy Statman's 1986 recording Nashville Mornings, New York Nights, long out of print, has been was rereleased by Rounder Records last month on a number of streaming platforms. Originally released in LP format, it was never made available on Compact Disc.

    No formal announcement was made in regard the release but a spokesperson for Rounder told us, "Anything prior to 2014 is now a part of Concord's catalog division, and we are working to make sure all of Concords titles are available on streaming platforms."

    Along with Statman the album features a who's who of acoustic music stars of the day including Bela Fleck, Tony Trischka, Jerry Douglas, Vassar Clements, Russ Barenberg, and Kenny Kosek.



    Track Listing

    • The Old Country
    • Bath House Blues
    • Apple Pickin' Girl
    • The Whup of Love
    • Ariela's First Step
    • Tshure
    • The County Brown
    • Joshua's Waltz
    • I Do Not Ride The Horse
    • The Hermitage Smorgasbord
    • George and Gladys Kazatski

