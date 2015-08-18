New Music from Acoustic Disc - The Tony Rice Unit Live at the Birchmere

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of The Tony Rice Unit Live at the Birchmere in download format.
On October 13, 1987 the legendary master of acoustic guitar, Tony Rice, played two inspired sets with his band at the Birchmere, one of the country's premiere intimate music venues. His band, the Tony Rice Unit, included his younger brother, Wyatt Rice on guitar, mandolinist and vocalist extraordinaire Jimmy Gaudreau on mandolin, bassist Mark Schatz and a special guest, fiddler Jon Glik who joined the group for five tunes. The amazing music that night was recorded by celebrated sound engineer, Bill Wolf.
Both shows are included here in their entirety, featuring Tony and his group playing and singing many of the classic tunes that he made his own. In producer David Grisman's words, "This collection features Tony in his prime, playing live and playing great! This band was on fire that night. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."
Listen
From the recording, "Age."
Track Listing
SET 1
- Intro / Cold on the Shoulder
- Girl from the North Country
- The Gold Rush
- Ginseng Sullivan
- Band Intros
- Wyatt's Original
- Sixteen Miles
- More Pretty Girls Than One
- My Favorite Things
- Early Morning Rain
- New Camptown Races
- There Ain't Nobody Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone
- Fare Thee Well
- Nine Pound Hammer (partial)
SET 2
- Intro / Little Sadie
- Orphan Annie
- Song for a Winter's Night
- Age
- Wayfaring Stranger
- The Likes of Me
- John Hardy
- Leather Britches
- This Morning at Nine
- Footprints in the Snow
- Daybreak in Dixie
- Ten Degrees and Getting Colder
- Me and My Guitar (partial)
Additional Information
- Purchase exclusively from Acoustic Disc
