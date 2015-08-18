New Music from Acoustic Disc - The Tony Rice Unit Live at the Birchmere

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Intro / Cold on the Shoulder

Girl from the North Country

The Gold Rush

Ginseng Sullivan

Band Intros

Wyatt's Original

Sixteen Miles

More Pretty Girls Than One

My Favorite Things

Early Morning Rain

New Camptown Races

There Ain't Nobody Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone

Fare Thee Well

Nine Pound Hammer (partial)

Intro / Little Sadie

Orphan Annie

Song for a Winter's Night

Age

Wayfaring Stranger

The Likes of Me

John Hardy

Leather Britches

This Morning at Nine

Footprints in the Snow

Daybreak in Dixie

Ten Degrees and Getting Colder

Me and My Guitar (partial)

Additional Information

Purchase exclusively from Acoustic Disc

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofin download format.On October 13, 1987 the legendary master of acoustic guitar, Tony Rice, played two inspired sets with his band at the Birchmere, one of the country's premiere intimate music venues. His band, the Tony Rice Unit, included his younger brother, Wyatt Rice on guitar, mandolinist and vocalist extraordinaire Jimmy Gaudreau on mandolin, bassist Mark Schatz and a special guest, fiddler Jon Glik who joined the group for five tunes. The amazing music that night was recorded by celebrated sound engineer, Bill Wolf.Both shows are included here in their entirety, featuring Tony and his group playing and singing many of the classic tunes that he made his own. In producer David Grisman's words, "This collection features Tony in his prime, playing live and playing great! This band was on fire that night. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."From the recording, "Age."