New Music from Raffaele La Ragione - Mandolin On Stage

Track Listing

Mandolin Concerto in C Major RV 425: I. Allegro

Mandolin Concerto in C Major RV 425: II. Largo

Mandolin Concerto in C Major RV 425: III. Allegro

Il mondo alla roversa, Sinfonia: I. Allegro

Il mondo alla roversa, Sinfonia: II. Andante

Il mondo alla roversa, Sinfonia: III. Tempo di Minuetto

Mandolin Concerto in E-Flat Major: I. Allegro Maestoso

Mandolin Concerto in E-Flat Major: II. Larghetto Grazioso

Mandolin Concerto in E-Flat Major: III. Allegretto

La serva padrona, R.1.63: Sinfonia in B-Flat Major (Allegro Presto)

Mandolin Concerto in G Major: I. Allegro

Mandolin Concerto in G Major: II. Largo

Mandolin Concerto in G Major: III. Allegro balletto

Sinfonia in D Major, Hob.I:106: Allegro

Mandolin Concerto in G Major: I. Allegro moderato e grazioso

Mandolin Concerto in G Major: II. Andante con variazioni

Mandolin Concerto in G Major: III. Rondo

Additional Information

— Raffaele La Ragione and Arcana Music have announced the release of, an album containing the four best-known mandolin concertos, which appear in a new light here thanks to the use of three different period mandolins.For this ambitious project La Ragione he is joined by the orchestra Il Pomo d'Oro, universally renowned for its lively, dynamic interpretations of instrumental and vocal music from the Baroque and Classical periods (with Joyce DiDonato, Franco Fagioli, Jakub Józef Orliński), directed by its principal guest conductor Francesco Corti, a harpsichordist of international repute.From Vivaldi's famous mandolin concertos, by way of the two typically Neapolitan examples by Paisiello and Lecce, to the more Classical concerto of Hummel (these last in their world premiere recording on historical instruments), four concertos and three precious instruments restore this repertory to its rightful place and relate almost a century of mandolin history.