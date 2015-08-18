On the Bus with Bill Monroe by Mark Hembree

Additional Information

— The University of Illinois Press has announced an April 26 release for Mark Hembree's memoirA backstage audition led Mark Hembree into a five-year stint (19791984) as the bassist for Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys. Hembree's journey included playing at the White House and on the acclaimed album. But it also put him on a collision course with the rigors of touring, the mysteries of Southern culture, and the complex personality of bandleader-legend Bill Monroe.Whether it's figuring out the best time for breakfast (early) or for beating the boss at poker (never), Hembree gives readers an up-close look at the occasionally exalting, often unglamorous life of a touring musician in the sometimes baffling, always colorful company of a bluegrass icon.The amusing story of a Yankee fish out of water, On the Bus with Bill Monroe mixes memoir with storytelling to recount the adventures of a Northerner learning new ways and the Old South.224 pages, includes 23 black & white photographs.