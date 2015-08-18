KR Strings and Mandolin Cafe Announce Mandolindo Giveaway - Registration Begins May 3

KAILUA, HAWAII — KR Strings and the Mandolin Cafe are announcing the giveaway of a Mandolindo Scholar 4-string mandolin that will go to one lucky winner in the near future.
Registration for a chance to win will commence from a link on the Mandolin Cafe homepage at 7:00 a.m. Central May 3 and end at 7:00 a.m. May 9, with the winning entry announced soon after. The retail value of the Mandolindo Scholar is $1,999 and comes with a gig bag.
Registration is limited to one entry per person and is open to all visitors, all locations. No purchase is necessary. Business partners of KR Strings and the Mandolin Cafe are not eligible to enter.
About KR Strings
KR Strings's founder Kilin Reece is the creator of the Mandolindo, Octolindo and the now discontinued Pono line of mandolin family instruments. He also specializes in the creation and repair of custom flat top acoustic guitars, ukuleles, archtop guitars and more.
Mandolindo Scholar Specs
- X - Braced & Scalloped Engelmann Spruce top
- 13.875" scale length (Standard Mandolin)
- 1.10" nut width
- Tone bar braced
- 6 5/8" body width at upper bout
- 9.5" body width at lower bout
- 12" Body length
- Radiused Ebony fingerboard and bridge
- Bone nut & saddle
- Micro - Gloss finish
- Deluxe hardshell case or Gig Bag
Mandolindo and Octolindo instruments are available from several Mandolin Cafe business partners including Elderly Instruments, The Mandolin Store and The Denver Folklore Center.
Additional Information
Mandolindo as Played by Signature Artist Justin Branum