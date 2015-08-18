Red Hot Strings Back by Popular Demand, May 25-29, Port Townsend, Wash.

Red Hot Strings Faculty

Guitar - Artistic Curator, Matt Munisteri

Aaron Weinstein - fiddle and mandolin

Eva Scow - mandolin

Dennis Lichtman - mandolin

Tyler Jackson - banjo

Matt Weiner - bass

Jonathan Stout - guitar

Joel Paterson - guitar

Mikiya Matsuda - steel guitar

Additional Information

— Red Hot Strings Workshop, a celebration of Hot Jazz, 1930's Swing, Western & Hawaiian Swing that includes workshops, master classes and jamming returns by popular demand May 25-29 at Fort Worden State Park. Registration is now open!Please note: Vaccination will be required for all faculty and participants attending in-person. Many classes will be available for audit online for those who are not able to attend in-person for whatever reason.Red Hot Strings Workshop is part of Centrum, long recognized as one of the premier arts organizations of the Pacific Northeast. Its mission is to foster creative arts experiences that change lives.Class instruction will be offered on guitar, mandolin, violin, tenor guitar, steel guitar, and acoustic bass, with individual classes geared for intermediate to advanced students.From Ragtime to Blues, to Classical and Creole, many musical traditions had a hand in the development of the harmonically and rhythmically compelling improvising vocabulary of Jazz, and stringed instrument players were in the mix from its inception.The workshop stresses the importance and joy of ensemble playing. Each afternoon, the staff will coach ensembles that have been organized around learning and performing specific repertoire from favorite recordings.