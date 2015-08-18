Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Camp and Festival Announced

Camp Instructors

Mandolin - Lauren Price Napier

Intermediate/Advanced Bluegrass Fiddle - Leanna Price

Intermediate Guitar - Danny Knicely

Intermediate Finger-style Guitar - Clayton Linthicum

Advanced Guitar - Conner Steven Vlietstra

Intermediate Bluegrass Banjo - Trevor Holder

Beginner/Intermediate Clawhammer Banjo - Brennan Ernst

Beginner/Intermediate Old Time Fiddle - Billy Hurt

All Levels Upright Bass - Bobby Osborne Jr.

Vocal Harmony - Ellen Froese and Jaxon Lalonde

Songwriting - Eliza Doyle, LJ Tyson, Kacy Anderson, and Micah Erenberg

Fungrass - Jody Giesbrecht and Lauren Tastad (Children-s Music for ages 5-9)

Festival Line-up

The Price Sisters

Five Mile Mountain Road

Stanley County Cut-Ups

The Local Group

The Doggone Brothers

Raven She Hollers

The Salt Licks

Scott Cook

Eliza Doyle's C.A.M.P. Band

Additional Information

— The Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Camp and Festival has announced plans for their Music Camp to be held at the Ness Creek Site on August 15-19 followed by the Festival on August 19-21.Music Camp registration and Festival Early Bird tickets are now available for purchase.Headlining the Festival will be the IBMA Award Winning band The Price Sisters, who along with fellow bandmates will also lead instructional classes in this year's Music Camp.The Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Society all ages Music Camp includes multi-skill level classes within the Bluegrass and Old Time genres on banjo, fiddle, mandolin, bass, guitar, vocal harmony and even an introductory class for children's music. All classes are taught by the festival's mainstage performers.