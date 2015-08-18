Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Camp and Festival Announced

BIG RIVER, SASKATCHEWAN — The Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Camp and Festival has announced plans for their Music Camp to be held at the Ness Creek Site on August 15-19 followed by the Festival on August 19-21.
Music Camp registration and Festival Early Bird tickets are now available for purchase.
Headlining the Festival will be the IBMA Award Winning band The Price Sisters, who along with fellow bandmates will also lead instructional classes in this year's Music Camp.
The Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Society all ages Music Camp includes multi-skill level classes within the Bluegrass and Old Time genres on banjo, fiddle, mandolin, bass, guitar, vocal harmony and even an introductory class for children's music. All classes are taught by the festival's mainstage performers.
Camp Instructors
- Mandolin - Lauren Price Napier
- Intermediate/Advanced Bluegrass Fiddle - Leanna Price
- Intermediate Guitar - Danny Knicely
- Intermediate Finger-style Guitar - Clayton Linthicum
- Advanced Guitar - Conner Steven Vlietstra
- Intermediate Bluegrass Banjo - Trevor Holder
- Beginner/Intermediate Clawhammer Banjo - Brennan Ernst
- Beginner/Intermediate Old Time Fiddle - Billy Hurt
- All Levels Upright Bass - Bobby Osborne Jr.
- Vocal Harmony - Ellen Froese and Jaxon Lalonde
- Songwriting - Eliza Doyle, LJ Tyson, Kacy Anderson, and Micah Erenberg
- Fungrass - Jody Giesbrecht and Lauren Tastad (Children-s Music for ages 5-9)
Festival Line-up
- The Price Sisters
- Five Mile Mountain Road
- Stanley County Cut-Ups
- The Local Group
- The Doggone Brothers
- Raven She Hollers
- The Salt Licks
- Scott Cook
- Eliza Doyle's C.A.M.P. Band
Additional Information