New Music from Acoustic Disc - Tiny Moore Live!

Track Listing

My Blue Heaven

I Surrender Dear

Indiana

Georgia on My Mind

Exactly Like You

Birth of the Blues

Out of Nowhere

C-Jam Blues

Dont Get Around Much Anymore

Perdido

Misty

Caravan

Star Dust

Take the A Train

Mood Indigo

When Youre Smiling

How High the Moon

Over the Rainbow

Take Me Back to Tulsa

Satin Doll

Sweet Georgia Brown

Honeysuckle Rose

I Cant Get Started

'S Wonderful

It Had to Be You

Closing Intros

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofin download format only. Moore, on electric mandolin and fiddle is accompanied by Dick Whittington on piano, Robb Fisher on bass and Vince Lateano on drums in a collection that is perhaps the only known recording of Tiny Moore leading a jazz ensemble.These live performances were recorded by musician/writer Dix Bruce in 1980. With high quality audio,makes for a recording of historic significance from the jazz mandolin pioneer.From the recording, "St. Louis Blues."