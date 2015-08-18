  • New Music from Acoustic Disc - Tiny Moore Live!

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Apr-02-2022 2:30pm Views: 116
    0 Comments Comments
    Tiny Moore Live!

    PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Tiny Moore Live! Recorded at Larry Blake's 12/20/80 in download format only. Moore, on electric mandolin and fiddle is accompanied by Dick Whittington on piano, Robb Fisher on bass and Vince Lateano on drums in a collection that is perhaps the only known recording of Tiny Moore leading a jazz ensemble.

    These live performances were recorded by musician/writer Dix Bruce in 1980. With high quality audio, Tiny Moore Live! makes for a recording of historic significance from the jazz mandolin pioneer.

    Listen

    From the recording, "St. Louis Blues."



    Track Listing

    Set 1

    • My Blue Heaven
    • I Surrender Dear
    • Indiana
    • Georgia on My Mind
    • Exactly Like You
    • Birth of the Blues
    • Out of Nowhere
    • C-Jam Blues

    Set 2

    • Dont Get Around Much Anymore
    • Perdido
    • Misty
    • Caravan
    • Star Dust
    • Take the A Train
    • Mood Indigo
    • When Youre Smiling

    Set 3

    • How High the Moon
    • Over the Rainbow
    • Take Me Back to Tulsa
    • Caravan
    • Satin Doll
    • Sweet Georgia Brown
    • Honeysuckle Rose
    • I Cant Get Started
    • 'S Wonderful
    • It Had to Be You
    • Closing Intros
    • Exactly Like You

    Additional Information