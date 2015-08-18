New Music from Acoustic Disc - Tiny Moore Live!

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Tiny Moore Live! Recorded at Larry Blake's 12/20/80 in download format only. Moore, on electric mandolin and fiddle is accompanied by Dick Whittington on piano, Robb Fisher on bass and Vince Lateano on drums in a collection that is perhaps the only known recording of Tiny Moore leading a jazz ensemble.
These live performances were recorded by musician/writer Dix Bruce in 1980. With high quality audio, Tiny Moore Live! makes for a recording of historic significance from the jazz mandolin pioneer.
Listen
From the recording, "St. Louis Blues."
Track Listing
Set 1
- My Blue Heaven
- I Surrender Dear
- Indiana
- Georgia on My Mind
- Exactly Like You
- Birth of the Blues
- Out of Nowhere
- C-Jam Blues
Set 2
- Dont Get Around Much Anymore
- Perdido
- Misty
- Caravan
- Star Dust
- Take the A Train
- Mood Indigo
- When Youre Smiling
Set 3
- How High the Moon
- Over the Rainbow
- Take Me Back to Tulsa
- Caravan
- Satin Doll
- Sweet Georgia Brown
- Honeysuckle Rose
- I Cant Get Started
- 'S Wonderful
- It Had to Be You
- Closing Intros
- Exactly Like You
