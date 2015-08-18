Gibson Brands, Inc. v. Gibson Brands, Inc. Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court

Additional Information

— In a move legal scholars are calling unprecedented, Gibson Brands, Inc. has filed suit against itself in Federal Court for the Middle District of Tennessee for building and selling substandard knock-offs of iconic musical instruments pioneered by Gibson as early as the 1920s but extending into the 1970s and 80s (ie., Gibson Brands, Inc. named as "Accused Infringer").Contacted for comment about the litigation, a spokesperson for Bates & Bates, LLC of Atlanta, long-time representatives for Gibson Brands, Inc. told us, "It's certainly out of the ordinary and like nothing we've ever been asked to engage in, but we could find no precedent for why a legal challenge cannot go forward. By law we cannot represent both plaintiff and defendant, so the defendant, Gibson Brands, Inc., will have to find separate counsel to represent it. The company is committed to protecting the integrity of its classic designs, and will not allow anyone, including Gibson, to diminish that integrity. We are confident going forward in the fact that we will prevail against ourselves.""A move like this shows their legal team has been instructed to take the gloves off to halt Gibson Brands, Inc. from profiting on the backs of the the talented luthiers and craftsmen that built 'The Gibson' as a legendary brand in America," said a spokesperson for TheThecontinued, "There may be a number of additional reasons for this action. A significant amount of revenue spent on a legal challenge combined with creative accounting maneuvers could result in a larger net loss, reducing state and federal taxes and actually bringing in more revenue than anticipated."But if we were placing bets, our money would be on the the sale NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) of the legal paperwork, nearly priceless as a groundbreaking new revenue stream. The corporate world is watching and sure to follow their lead."There's also the incredible amount of attention such a move will generate, something Gibson Brands, Inc. enjoys, even when the news about them is mostly negative as it has been the past few years."