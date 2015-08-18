New Music from Andrew Collins - Love Away The Hate

TORONTO — Andrew Collins has announced an April 5 release date for his new solo recording Love Away The Hate, a collection of 10 original compositions. The project will be available in CD format and as a download along with the sale of a book of transcriptions in standard notation and tablature for mandolin and mandola.
On Love Away The Hate, Collins offers up his most personal album to date. This compilation of traditionally inspired tunes features him on mandolin, mandola, mandocello, guitar and fiddle. In addition to the recording work itself, he mixed and mastered and even created the final design for the packaging and marketing.
Track Listing
- Miss You Already
- Kris Sutter
- The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- A Pony Named Fox
- Love Away The Hate
- Silver Anniversary
- The Sounds Like Every Other Waltz
- 1973
- Crash And Burn/2020, You Were A Real Jerk!
- Heiden In Plain Sight
Additional Information