New Music from Andrew Collins - Love Away The Hate

Track Listing

Miss You Already

Kris Sutter

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

A Pony Named Fox

Love Away The Hate

Silver Anniversary

The Sounds Like Every Other Waltz

1973

Crash And Burn/2020, You Were A Real Jerk!

Heiden In Plain Sight

Additional Information

— Andrew Collins has announced an April 5 release date for his new solo recording, a collection of 10 original compositions. The project will be available in CD format and as a download along with the sale of a book of transcriptions in standard notation and tablature for mandolin and mandola.On, Collins offers up his most personal album to date. This compilation of traditionally inspired tunes features him on mandolin, mandola, mandocello, guitar and fiddle. In addition to the recording work itself, he mixed and mastered and even created the final design for the packaging and marketing.