7th Annual Alan Bibey Camp Announced for September 21-23

Registration and Information

Camp registration is $400

Students pay for rooms at the Holiday Inn in Surfside Beach separately

State-of-the-art Mandolin, Guitar & Bass instruction

Camp book with all info and music covered in classes

Opportunity to video

Additional Information

— The 7th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp, including Guitar & Bass tracks, will be held September 21-23, 2022.Joining Alan on the mandolin faculty will be Joe K. Walsh, Don Stiernberg and Ralph McGee. Wyatt Rice will instruct for guitar and Zak McLamb for bass.The festivities begin September 21, Wednesday evening, at 7:00 p.m. with a Meet and Greet in the Oasis Ball room and a catered meal from the hotel restaurant. There will be classes all day on Thursday as well as the Camp Concert featuring students, instructors, and all-star staff band Thursday night. Friday will be another full day of classes and jams. If you choose to stay Saturday there will be jams all day.Jam sessions for all levels are held every evening with a designated instructor, and one-on-one time with instructors is available. All levels are welcome. Registration will be limited so sign up now to secure your spot.