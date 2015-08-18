New Music - Impromptu Sessions No. 2: Dominick Leslie & Ric Robertson

East Virginia Blues

Harrison Crab Feathers

Sambino

Alabama Waltz

Evening Prayer Blues

Farther Along

Jealous Guy

Home Sweet Home

One Love

What A Friend We Have In Jesus

Dawg's Waltz

Autumn Leaves

Lullaby

— Dominick Leslie & Ric Robertson have announced the released today of their mandolin and mandola themed duet recordingon Padiddle Records.From the liner notes: "Walking the high-wire, dancing on a razor's edge — such is the dangerous and delicate ecstasy of the improvising musician, a euphoria that can only exist within the realms of the uncertain. It's an uncertainty with which Dominick Leslie and Ric Robertson are intimately familiar. They face it head on with open hearts, for they know thats where the magic is."Dom and Ric are sonic voyagers who have given themselves over here to the spontaneity of the universe, and it's a delight to hear their ever-flowing unconscious exchange of ideas. It's an exchange that's built on trust, and shared history, musical tradition and invention. Most of all, it's the joy that shines through." - Logan LedgerThe duet is scheduled to be a guest on an upcoming episode of the Mandolins and Beer podcast and will discuss the recording with Daniel Patricl.From the recording, "East Virginia Blues."