Tony Williamson Launching Loar Era Themed Blog

— Mandolin Central publisher Tony Williamson, one of the leading authorities on early Gibson Mandolins and Lloyd Loar, has announced the launch today of a weekly blog featuring rare and previously undocumented information regarding the era and the birth of the modern F-5 mandolin.As the 100th anniversary of the first Loar signed instrument approaches (June 1), using sources such as early newspapers, magazines, catalogs and public records, Williamson invites the public along on a journey as he shares the events of 100 years ago.About the new venture Williamson told us, "It all makes for a fascinating story. I hope mandolin aficionados will join me as we check in with Lloyd Loar, musician, inventor and impresario; a team of brilliant craftsmen at Gibson; a quintet of talented musicians and the summer tour of 1922 where they first began playing these instruments. By then, we will even be able to access a set list and music."