New Music from Sam 'n Ash - Echo Summit

— The mandolin & accordion duo Sam 'n Ash (Samantha Harvey and Ashley Hoyer) have announced a March 4 release for their new recordingon Bandcamp. The album is available for pre-order now.Although the recording brings classic melodies to the table, their treatment of them is anything but traditional. Where this album really shines is in its original writing. Both Sam and Ash come from backgrounds of time-honored folk styles; however, their original work is an amalgamation of their influences as 21st century folk musicians.About the new recording Hoyer told us, ""This album is about capturing the joy we have playing music together. Just playing tunes and having a good time with my bud."From the recording, the title track, "Echo Summit."Samantha Harvey is a prominent traditional music and dance performer. She has performed throughout the world with groups such as Téada, Ireland The Show, Irish Christmas in America, and Celtic Journey. Her performance work has involved concerts, festivals and teaching in Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Europe and the United States. Samantha was privileged to perform in RTÉs Centenary 2016, broadcast live on television from the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin.Ashley Hoyer is a southern California-based composer and multi-instrumentalist. She tours with The Syncopaths (a folk-dance band), Long Story Short (her string trio that perform her original works), and Fire, Grace & Ash (a classical/folk trio of violin, guitar, and mandolin). Most recently, Ashley has been spending her time writing chamber and orchestral pieces, expanding her compositional palette of tools and colors.