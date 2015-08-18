Mike Compton Releases First Single, Orange Blossom Breakdown, from new album

— Set for release on Friday, March 4, Mike Compton and some of Nashville's finest acoustic musicians are bringing to life a set of 13 rarely heard and unreleased instrumentals by the Father of Bluegrass in a groundbreaking recording entitledToday, Compton has released the first single from the recording, Monroe'sAbout the track Compton said, "'Orange Blossom Breakdown' was sourced from a rough sounding tape likely made by a fan off the radio of Monroe playing the Grand Ole Opry in the 1940s. I was drawn to it because I'd never heard him do anything quite like it, and have never heard it since. It's a very unusual arrangement for Monroe. It had to be on the project. Monroe must have been rarin' to go because the tune starts in a New York second after that, off and running about 175bpm. I can't think of one other tune out of all the instrumentals Monroe put together that has the same chord progression as this one, much less the bit of acrobatics on the third part. It's just a good solid breakdown that is deceivingly hard to play for yours truly... but it's not really that much different from the rest of Bill's body of work, come to think of it."Musicians on the track include: Mike Compton-mandolin; Michael Cleveland, Laura Orshaw, and Shad Cobb on fiddle; Jeremy Stephens on guitar; Russ Carson on banjo; and Mike Bub on bass.Reflecting further, Compton said, "The entire project has been a labor of love dedicated to the memory and legacy of Monroe. Trying to play his music has altered the way I lived my life, and I wanted to give back to him and make sure this music never got lost."