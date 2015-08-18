New from Jake Howard - Tony Rice Sings and Plays Bluegrass Mandolin Transcription Book

Jake Howard, mandolinist for the Henhouse Prowlers, Westbound Situation and a Berklee College of Music performance graduate, has announced the publication of his Tony Rice Sings and Plays Bluegrass Mandolin Transcription Book for mandolin.
The book, while being made available for free to Mandolin Cafe visitors, has an optional donation link at the end of this article to support Jake's time and efforts in this massive undertaking.
Download book:
Contents
- I've Waited As Long As I Can
- How Mountain Girls Can Love
- Carolina Star
- Thunderclouds of Love
- On and On
- This Morning At Nine
- I Wonder Where You Are Tonight
- Will You Be Loving Another Man
- Girl From The North Country
- Ain't Nobody Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone
- I'll Stay Around
Additional Information