New from Jake Howard - Tony Rice Sings and Plays Bluegrass Mandolin Transcription Book

Contents

I've Waited As Long As I Can

How Mountain Girls Can Love

Carolina Star

Thunderclouds of Love

On and On

This Morning At Nine

I Wonder Where You Are Tonight

Will You Be Loving Another Man

Girl From The North Country

Ain't Nobody Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone

I'll Stay Around

Additional Information

Jake Howard, mandolinist for the Henhouse Prowlers, Westbound Situation and a Berklee College of Music performance graduate, has announced the publication of hisfor mandolin.The book, while being made available for free to Mandolin Cafe visitors, has an optional donation link at the end of this article to support Jake's time and efforts in this massive undertaking.Download book: