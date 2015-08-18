New Music from Danilo Brito and João Luiz - Esquina de São Paulo

Track Listing

Gargalhada (Pixinguinha)

Esquina de Sao Paulo (Danilo Brito)

Feia (Jacob do Bandolim)

Salsito no Choro (Danilo Brito)

Benzinho (Jacob do Bandolim)

Primas e Bordoes (Jacob do Bandolim)

Despertar da Montanha (Eduardo Souto)

Perigoso (Orlando Silveira)

Chovia (Danilo Brito)

Additional Information

Brazilian bandolim master Danilo Brito and Brazilian guitarist João Luiz, Director of Chamber Music at CUNY Hunter College in New York City, have announced the release ofon Zoho Music, a collection of original compositions and the select works of the legendary Jacob do Bandolim and Pixinguinha.About the new recording, Brito told us, "is my first album with the great guitarist and extraordinary musician João Luiz, recorded after our tour in the US. The album has compositions of mine and classics of Brazilian music with arrangements by João and I believe it reveals our musical connection. The technique, in this album, is used to express the deepest and most sincere artistic feeling. Interestingly, many listeners said they couldn't categorize it into a specific musical genre. We used rhythms such as Brazilian tango, Brazilian waltz, choro, samba, salsa and classically influenced arrangements, as well as spontaneous improvisation in the recording."From the album, the opening track, "Gargalhada," a composition by Pixinguinha.