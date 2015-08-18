New Music from Grant Gordy and Jacob Jolliff - Our Delight

Track Listing

Black Nile

Like Someone in Love

Our Delight

Isfahan

Sippin' at Bells

Stars Fell on Alabama

Falling Grace

Pannonica

Skylark

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Additional Information

Grant Gordy and Jacob Jolliff have announced a February 18 release for their duet recording of jazz standards entitled, available for pre-order now.About the new project Jacob Jolliff told us: "It's an honor to be putting out a record with one of the best guitarists in the world and one of my closest musical collaborators, Grant Gordy. This album features duo versions of some of our favorite jazz standards!"From the recording, the title track "Our Delight."