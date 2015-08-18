New Music from Grant Gordy and Jacob Jolliff - Our Delight

Grant Gordy and Jacob Jolliff have announced a February 18 release for their duet recording of jazz standards entitled Our Delight, available for pre-order now.
About the new project Jacob Jolliff told us: "It's an honor to be putting out a record with one of the best guitarists in the world and one of my closest musical collaborators, Grant Gordy. This album features duo versions of some of our favorite jazz standards!"
Track Listing
- Black Nile
- Like Someone in Love
- Our Delight
- Isfahan
- Sippin' at Bells
- Stars Fell on Alabama
- Falling Grace
- Pannonica
- Skylark
Listen
From the recording, the title track "Our Delight."
Additional Information