Mandolin Man - The Bluegrass Life of Roland White to be Released by Univ. of Illinois Press

, by Bob Black, is the title of a new book from the University of Illinois Press slated for release June 7.Roland White's long career has taken him from membership in Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys and Lester Flatt's Nashville Grass to success with his own Roland White Band. A master of the mandolin and acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, White has mentored a host of bluegrass musicians and inspired countless others.Former Blue Grass Boys Black draws on extensive interviews with White and his peers and friends to provide the first in-depth biography of the pioneering bluegrass figure. Born into a musical family, White found early success with the Kentucky Colonels during the 1960s folk revival. The many stops and collaborations that marked White's subsequent musical journey trace the history of modern bluegrass. But Black also delves into the seldom told tale of White's life as a working musician, one who endured professional and music industry ups-and-downs to become a legendary artist and beloved teacher.An entertaining merger of memories and music history,tells the overdue story of a bluegrass icon and his times.Bob Black played banjo in Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys and recorded with Monroe on thealbum. Black later played with Buck White and the Down Home Folks and has performed with Ricky Skaggs, Ralph Stanley, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart, and many others. He is the author of