Mike Compton Revives Unknown Instrumentals on Rare & Fine - Uncommon Tunes of Bill Monroe

Track Listing

The Old Stagecoach

Trail of Tears

Reelfoot Reel

California Forest Fire

Galley Nipper

Orange Blossom Breakdown

Bill's Blues

Mississippi River Blues

Let's Get Close Together Blues

Big Spring

Nanook of the North

Up in the Front & Out in the Back

Jemison Breakdown

Additional Information

— Set for release on Friday, March 4, Mike Compton and some of Nashville's finest acoustic musicians bring to life a set of 13 rarely heard and unreleased instrumentals by the Father of Bluegrass in a groundbreaking recording entitledStunning triple fiddles are contributed by Michael Cleveland, Laura Orshaw and Shad Cobb. Jeremy Stephens plays guitar, Russ Carson plays banjo with Mike Bub on bass. The musicians gathered at the famed Cowboy Arms Hotel & Recordings Spa in Nashville.For music collectors and enthusiasts, Mike is offering a limited number of autographed CDs. All pre-order CDs will be shipped March 5. Unsigned copies also available for pre-order.A tabbed book with all tunes transcribed in both standard notation and tablature is also available and will be shipped March 5.Single debut releases are scheduled for February 18 & 25. A CD release party will be held March 6 at the Station Inn in Nashville, 7:00 p.m door, 8:00p show.