Mandolin Camp North Returns April 22-24, 2022

The camp features total mandolin immersion with workshops, jamming, and personal interaction with some of the top performers in the roots music world in a friendly, supportive environment.
Located on 500 lovely wooded acres on the shore of Prindle Pond in Charlton, Prindle Pond Conference Center offers clean, comfortable accommodations and ample space for classes, jams, concerts, and vendors. The Center is fully handicapped accessible.
Instructors
- Don Steirnberg
- Joe K Walsh
- Alan Bibey
- Carl Jones
- Frank Solivan
- Matt Flinner
- Tristan Scroggins
- Skip Gorman
- Jim Richter
- Annie Staninec
- John Kael
- Maddie Witler
- Richie Brown
- Ben Pearce
- Erynn Marshall
- Tony Watt
- Moriah Ozberkmen
- Eli Gilbert
- Lincoln Meyers
- Louise Bichan
- Lorraine Hammond
- Bennett Hammond
- Claudine Langille
- Jane Rothfield
- Allan Carr
- Dick Bowden
- Dave Dillon
- Susie Burke
- Marshall Racowsky
- Bruce Stockwell
- Larry Marschall
- Pete Kelly
- Ken Thomas
- Glenn Nelson
Organized and administered by Music Camps North, they will also host Banjo Camp North, May 13-15, 2022 and Jam Camp North, September 15-18, 2022
Skill Levels
Mandolin Camp North offers instruction across the entire spectrum of skills and experience campers bring to the table, from rank beginners to professionals. The camp makes every effort to make sure there is something going on for players of each level throughout the weekend.
About Mandolin Camp North
- Classes and workshops on a wide variety of topics for all skill levels.
- Novice to advanced players on mandolin welcome.
- Most classes and workshops are hands-on, while a few are lectures or demonstrations.
- A variety of acoustic genres is covered.
- Traditional and progressive bluegrass, blues, and jazz.
- Guided and informal jams are held throughout the weekend.
- Wide variety of genres and for all skill levels.
- Faculty concerts on Friday and Saturday after dinner and before evening jams.
- Lots of informal opportunities to pick with faculty and other students.
- Camaraderie with other people who share your passion for the mandolin.
- A luthier on duty at a vendor table to help you with your instrument.
- CDs and DVDs by the faculty will be available for sale.
- Comfortable housing, and good food at tables shared by students and faculty.
