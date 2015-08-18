Mandolin Camp North Returns April 22-24, 2022

Instructors

Don Steirnberg

Joe K Walsh

Alan Bibey

Carl Jones

Frank Solivan

Matt Flinner

Tristan Scroggins

Skip Gorman

Jim Richter

Annie Staninec

John Kael

Maddie Witler

Richie Brown

Ben Pearce

Erynn Marshall

Tony Watt

Moriah Ozberkmen

Eli Gilbert

Lincoln Meyers

Louise Bichan

Lorraine Hammond

Bennett Hammond

Claudine Langille

Jane Rothfield

Allan Carr

Dick Bowden

Dave Dillon

Susie Burke

Marshall Racowsky

Bruce Stockwell

Larry Marschall

Pete Kelly

Ken Thomas

Glenn Nelson

Skill Levels

About Mandolin Camp North

Classes and workshops on a wide variety of topics for all skill levels.

Novice to advanced players on mandolin welcome.

Most classes and workshops are hands-on, while a few are lectures or demonstrations.

A variety of acoustic genres is covered.

Traditional and progressive bluegrass, blues, and jazz.

Guided and informal jams are held throughout the weekend.

Wide variety of genres and for all skill levels.

Faculty concerts on Friday and Saturday after dinner and before evening jams.

Lots of informal opportunities to pick with faculty and other students.

Camaraderie with other people who share your passion for the mandolin.

A luthier on duty at a vendor table to help you with your instrument.

CDs and DVDs by the faculty will be available for sale.

Comfortable housing, and good food at tables shared by students and faculty.

Additional Information

— Registration has opened for the 2022 Mandolin Camp North, held April 22-24 in Charlton, Mass. at the Prindle Pond Conference Center.The camp features total mandolin immersion with workshops, jamming, and personal interaction with some of the top performers in the roots music world in a friendly, supportive environment.Located on 500 lovely wooded acres on the shore of Prindle Pond in Charlton, Prindle Pond Conference Center offers clean, comfortable accommodations and ample space for classes, jams, concerts, and vendors. The Center is fully handicapped accessible.Organized and administered by Music Camps North, they will also host Banjo Camp North, May 13-15, 2022 and Jam Camp North, September 15-18, 2022Mandolin Camp North offers instruction across the entire spectrum of skills and experience campers bring to the table, from rank beginners to professionals. The camp makes every effort to make sure there is something going on for players of each level throughout the weekend.